Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader run community: Summer And A Love Of The Game • Bo

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader run community: Summer And A Love Of The Game • Boruto: Naruto Next Generations - Chapter 10 “My Story” Impressions • What Is 343 Industries’ E3 Surprise?



You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

You can always stop by to say ‘hi’ on our: TAY Open Forum

Advertisement

Or write an article to your personal blog and tag it TAY Classic for feedback.

Follow us here.