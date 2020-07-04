15 SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Ten

Graphic : Bwillett

I thought I was finally getting somewhere. I got past one difficult scene, started dovetailing into some writing I had done earlier, and now I’m back where I started. Another situation of what I want to happen and what is actually happening not quite gelling in my head. It’s another junction point that will split off at the plot, but I’m using a lot of words that aren’t actually getting my point across. I have no idea why Zira’s route is turning into such a headache, but I’m glad I put it off for so long. This writing alone may end up taking me more than two months, even with all the work I’m putting into it. I know if I keep chipping away at it it will eventually get better, but it’s hard to motivate myself when I keep losing my groove.