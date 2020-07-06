17 SixTAY Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Twelve

Graphic : Bwillett

Zira’s script is still coming in drips and drabs, but at least the chunks are bigger and more coherent. I still haven’t had my big ‘aha’ moment that lets me phrase those stuck scenes in exactly the way I’m imaging them, but once I finally do, I’ll have the rest to tie back together. Still going to take a ton of editing, but it will be a lot easier to fix it once I have a big enough piece to smooth out the edges. At least my webcomic, which I’ve also been working on at the same time, is working out a little more gracefully. I have four pages left to finish in the chapter, plus the cover and B story that this chapter will feature, and the first arc of the story will officially be done. I didn’t intend for that to take as long either, but a lot happened over the past few years that shunted a story I started in 2012 to the side for almost four years. So if something that took THAT long to get finished, I shouldn’t stress out so hard over Kaiju Crush, which even with all my complaining, is still going further, faster than the majority of the stuff I’ve worked on.

Future asked me in one of my other posts what I plan to do post Kaiju Crush, and while I answered him with some idea of what I intend, I’m still thinking a lot about that because it’s almost hard for me to imagine that time. Over the past decade or so I’ve had so many projects get sabotaged that I have almost nothing finished during my twenties. Publishing deals that fell through, health problems, web comics whose audience dropped off and one headache after another that has put my entire life seemingly on pause since I graduated college. I almost wonder some days if part of the reason I’m having all these problems with Kaiju Crush with the moment is less writer’s block, and more so used to not finishing stuff that the closer I get to that finality, the more anxiety sort of develops and slows me down.

So that’s why I’m going to keep fighting past this struggle I’m going through now and getting this freaking game done. Even if it’s just for myself. And even if it’s taking longer than I’d like.