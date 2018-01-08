Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: 2017 Was A Year Of Achievement, But Also Lessons Learned • Games I Played In 2017 Or How I Magically Completed 33 Games, Part 2 • Star Wars: Conflict! The Endless Balancing Of The Force



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

