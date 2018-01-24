Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Gamer Diary: Doki Doki Literature Club • Yes, Your Name. and A Silent Voice Were Snubbed from the Oscars For The Boss Baby. No, the Academy Doesn’t Hate Anime • Review of Super Mario Odyssey • 2017 In 10 Tracks: The Julie Ruin - I’m Done



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.