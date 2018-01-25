Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Lootboxes Aren’t Going Away. How Do We Get Them Right? • Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card - Episode 3 - Sakura’s Heavy Rain Alert Impressions • Review: Distant Worlds Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Concert And Plush



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.