Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Dead Cells: Binding The Dark Soul Of Isaac To Bloodborne • The Magicians, Season 3/Episode 3: “The Losses of Magic” • Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card- Episode 4 - Sakura and the Lovely Transfer Student Impressions



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

