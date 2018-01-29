Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Monster Hunter World - A Beauty Waiting To Be Discovered • RockmanDash’s Top 10 Anime of 2017 • An Open Letter to Eiji Aonuma • 2017 in 10 Tracks: Jens Lekman - What’s That Perfume You Wear?



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.