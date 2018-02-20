Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Being A Parent Ruined A Lot Of The Horror Genre For Me • Let’s Talk Amongst Ourselves: Black Panther • The Magicians, Season 3, Episode 6 Recap: “Do You Like Teeth?” • Late TAY Retro: Intellivision [TV Commercial]



You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Follow us here.

