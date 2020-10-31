2020 Scary Story WINNER!

Photo : Photo: https://unsettlingstories.com/2016/10/21/the-big-scary-house-in-the-woods/

There were SO MANY really great entries to the scary story contest this year and I want to thank everyone who participated, both writers and voters! This really is my favorite holiday and you guys made it even better!



But, as we know, there can only be ONE WINNER and the votes have spoken!

Image : https://strawpoll.com/sab3eu46a/r

“Quit staring”

About a year ago I was on vacation. I had just started my new job here in Japan and we had a week long break so I decided to travel. Two friends, we will call them Dai and Josh, and myself. We were taking in the sights and visited a particular city that had a lot of death in 1945. It was a vacation full of a weird mix of emotions. Of course we were having a great time together but the time came to visit the museum commemorating the day that hell was created in the middle of the city; as well as a reminder to future generations what the price is for war. It was very somber. No noise from the videos, no chatter above a whisper, and most moving at the pace of a zombie. I believe it due to everyone carefully looking at the artifacts and intensely studying them, possibly thinking of the story they could tell if they could talk, or thinking of their own mortality as they look at these items that once had owners but now are only remnants of a time before.

I (loving history) am one of those with both on my mind. I’m much slower than my other two friends. Dai is moving at a good pace. Josh is just a tad bit ahead of me, being the carefree guy he is, the mortality thought possibly never even came up in his head. Only being slowed by the fact that he loves to take photographs. So everyone goes about at their own pace. Eventually I lose track of them both.

I eventually make it to a waiting area right before the end of the exhibit. There, sitting and waiting, was Dai. I come up to him and ask him where Josh is. He says that he went back in to take some extra photos. We have lots of time so we just sit there; the only comment we made was, “wow, that was heavy huh?”, “yeah.”, and then sat there in a somewhat awkward silence. We each eventually took out our phones.

While perusing news articles, something caught my eye. I noticed a woman standing near the exit to the exhibit I had just come from. She looked to be around her late 50's to early 60's. Dressed in a casual dress and had a very solemn look on her face, not looking at anything in particular but just kind of looking straight towards the exit. I stared at her for only about 2 seconds. Just enough time to make out those details and then look back at my phone, not wanting to be rude. I felt awkward. This waiting area isn’t very big and the lady still hadn’t passed us by. I look back at her and she is still in place, staring straight ahead. This time I’m perplexed and continue to stare at her.

As I continued to stare at her, I started noticing that with every passing second her eye sockets began to turn more and more black. I started freaking out and looked at Dai. He looked at me and I ask/tell him, “That lady is being weird as fuck right?”. He replies, “What lady?” (Now reader, this is when it all concludes. I turned around and she is gone!)

(But) I turn around and she is still standing there, eye sockets still black except for her eyeballs! I look back to him (like “mofo*** are you blind?!”) and point directly at her and say “her!” (rudeness be damned). He looks and and just says, “you’re crazy dude.” I look back this time and indeed, she is not there. I look back at Dai and there she fucking is, standing behind him! Though this time she isn’t staring at the exit but at me! The flood of emotions I felt in that split second were intense; panic, fear, but also sadness. Though she was now looking at me, her expression hadn’t changed. It was still solemn. But I still jumped out of my seat, spun around and took a few steps before turning around to only see Dai looking at me like a madman. She was gone, Dai probably questioned if we can ever sleep in the same room, and Josh took a picture that got like 100+ likes.

I possibly seen the last expression a woman had before she met her demise or that of a survivor whose memory was so strong of the event that it left an after image.

A hell of an experience for me that day, in the city whose residents had a hell of a nightmare decades ago.