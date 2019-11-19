A Feast A TAY: Round 10!

OK sue me, I am using paint and I told myself that this was going to be an incredibly “low impact” event, so nyah.



Eggs and Rolls handily beat candied yams (yak), and fresh cranberry sauce (disappointing, but not surprising). I know the challonge bracket has Sweet potatoes and sweet crap as the next round but i realized we have 3 different variations on sweet potatoes/yams so...nah. We’re going to change it to:

Round 10: Scalloped Potatoes vs. Gravy.





You can vote one of two ways:



Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-19-19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.



Or enter your choice below!





