A Feast A TAY: Round 11!

Aikage
13
As my daughter said, “Well obviously the cheesy potato things”

and with that, Gravy, everyone’s most controversial “side” has been knocked out of the tournament.

Next up:

Round 11: Sweet potato casserole vs. Mac and Cheese

God i do NOT know how to spell casserole for some reason.

Also, if i don’t respond to you on TAY it’s not that I am not counting your vote, it’s just that kinja has been REALLY difficult to work with lately with the comments showing up only rarely. I have to use my notification spot to check the responses but I can’t actually tell you how much I agree with you for not voting for gravy (how was this even close. Seriously.)

You can vote one of two ways:

Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-20-19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.

Or enter your choice below!





