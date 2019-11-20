A Feast A TAY: Round 11!

As my daughter said, “Well obviously the cheesy potato things”

and with that, Gravy, everyone’s most controversial “side” has been knocked out of the tournament.



Next up:

Round 11: Sweet potato casserole vs. Mac and Cheese

God i do NOT know how to spell casserole for some reason.

Also, if i don’t respond to you on TAY it’s not that I am not counting your vote, it’s just that kinja has been REALLY difficult to work with lately with the comments showing up only rarely. I have to use my notification spot to check the responses but I can’t actually tell you how much I agree with you for not voting for gravy (how was this even close. Seriously.)



You can vote one of two ways:



Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-20-19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.



Or enter your choice below!









