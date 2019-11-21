A Feast A TAY: Round 12

Calling this one a little earlier than usual on account of Mac and cheese just slaughtering Sweet potato casserole. B ecause honestly why were there three different sweet potato offerings. Weirdos.

I’m INterested to see how the next round goes, we have the Iconic Green Bean Casserole mainstay vs. ....more meat? Barbacoa!

Round 11: Green Bean Casserole vs. Barbacoa





You can vote one of two ways:



Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-21-19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.



Or enter your choice below!





