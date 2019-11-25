A Feast a TAY: Round 18, 19

Stuffing handily beat out mixed greens, no real surprise there. As good as mixed greens and pork hok are, they’re not mega carbs which is what thanksgiving is all about. Further proving this, the humble dinner roll rose to the occasion and triumphed over the flatulence inducing Deviled Eggs. Finally it was cheesy potatoes vs. cheesy pasta, and megacarbs won for the hattrick - mac and cheese narrowly beating out scalloped potatoes.

For Round 18 and 19, to finish out the ….quarter? finals? I don’t know how these things go i don’t watch sports, we have:

Round 18: Barbacoa vs. Jalepeno Cornbread

Round 19: Mashed Potatoes vs. Stuffing

I don’t know if my heart can take the mashed potatoes vs. stuffing round. That’s.....rough.

Advertisement

As usual, y ou can vote one of two ways:



TAY Discord Server We are a Non-Toxic community. We were previously affiliated with Kotaku however that's less and… Read more

Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-25-19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.



Or enter your choice below!