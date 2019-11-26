A Feast a TAY: Round 20, 21

Aikage is unavailable again, so I’m back to oversee the semifinal round of this competition. In the previous vote, cornbread finally ended barbacoa’s surprisingly successful run and, as much as I hate to say it, stuffing got crushed by gross potato goo— I mean mashed potatoes.

Anyway, for Rounds 20 and 21, we have:



Round 20: Dinner Rolls vs. Mac and Cheese

Round 21: Cornbread vs. Mashed Potatoes

As usual, you can vote one of two ways:



Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-26-19). Click the reaction to add your vote to the appropriate food item.



Or enter your choice below!