A Feast a TAY: Round 3

Aikage
Graphic: some recipe site

Ok. Seriously. You’re all heathens.

brown turkey gook beat out a refreshing greek salad to move on to the next round. You’re all weird. Seriously. I had dreams once, but you’ve crushed them.

Welp, moving on. Next up we have

*checks notes*

Round 3: Meat cubes and onion vs. Macaroni and cheese

*yells backstage*

“Guys...seriously?”

Ok, well.

Which would you rather have at your Thanksgiving day Feast?

You can vote one of two ways:

Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-13-19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.

Or enter your choice below!

