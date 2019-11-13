A Feast a TAY: Round 3

Ok. Seriously. You’re all heathens.

brown turkey gook beat out a refreshing greek salad to move on to the next round. You’re all weird. Seriously. I had dreams once, but you’ve crushed them.

Advertisement

Welp, moving on. Next up we have

*checks notes*

Round 3: Meat cubes and onion vs. Macaroni and cheese

*yells backstage*

“Guys...seriously?”

Ok, well.

Which would you rather have at your Thanksgiving day Feast?



You can vote one of two ways:



TAY Discord Server We are a Non-Toxic community. We were previously affiliated with Kotaku however that's less and… Read more

Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-13 -19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.



Or enter your choice below!