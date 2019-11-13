A Feast a TAY: Round 3

Ok. Seriously. You’re all heathens.
brown turkey gook beat out a refreshing greek salad to move on to the next round. You’re all weird. Seriously. I had dreams once, but you’ve crushed them.
Welp, moving on. Next up we have
*checks notes*
Round 3: Meat cubes and onion vs. Macaroni and cheese
*yells backstage*
“Guys...seriously?”
Ok, well.
Which would you rather have at your Thanksgiving day Feast?
You can vote one of two ways:
Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-13-19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.
Or enter your choice below!