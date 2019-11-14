A Feast A TAY: Round 4

In a move that should surprise approximately zero people, Mac and Cheese handily beat something called “meat cubes and Onions”. For the record, I would have picked meat cubes and onions because stew is one of my favorites. But I can not claim to be surprised at this result.

Round 4: Pearled Onions and cream vs. Barbacoa

Which would you rather have at your Thanksgiving day Feast?



You can vote one of two ways:



TAY Discord Server We are a Non-Toxic community. We were previously affiliated with Kotaku however that's less and… Read more

Advertisement

Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-14-19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.



Or enter your choice below!