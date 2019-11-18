A Feast A TAY: Round 8 and 9

We’re out of the prelims and into the semi finals baby! woooooo
To Recap so far:
Our winners so far:
Round 1: Deviled Eggs
Round 2: Gravy
Round 3: Mac and Cheese
Round 4: Barbacoa
Round 5: cranberry sauce from a can
Round 6: Spanokopita
Round 7: Mixed Greens with Pork Hok
For Round Eight we have to do things a little different to make up for lost time: Bonus round!!!
In this round vote twice:
Round 8 and Round 9
Candied Yams vs. Deviled Eggs
Dinner Rolls vs. Fresh Cranberry Sauce (not from a can)
You can vote one of two ways:
Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-18-19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.
Or enter your choice below!