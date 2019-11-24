A Feast A TAY: Rounds 15, 16, 17

Sorry I forgot to post yesterday which means in order to finish this up in 4 days we’re going to have to triple decker it this time. Here’s our bracket so far. Last round Cornbread sadly beat out my dark horse winner prediction: Cranberry sauce in a can. RIP lil buddy.

Mashed potatoes also were able to handily beat Spanokopita although for awhile it was pretty close.



Next up we have:

Round 15: Stuffing vs Mixed Greens with Pork Hok

Round 16: Deviled Eggs vs. Dinner Rolls

Round 17: Sweet potatoes + Sweet crap vs. Mac and Cheese

You can vote one of two ways:



Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-24-19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.



Or enter your choice below!