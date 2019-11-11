A Feast a TAY: Side Dish Tournament

Short and Sweet: We’re running here a kind of bracket y’see? Many sides are going to go head to head and you give it a vote see? These are going to be daily so try and keep up! For the first one, we’re going to let it ride until the morning of the 13th so there’s some time still (we just have a lot of rounds to get through!)



Round 1: Deviled Eggs or Fried Rice?



Which would you rather have at your Thanksgiving day Feast?



You can vote one of two ways:



Click the #thanksgiving channel and check the pinned messages for the day’s date (current is 11-11-19). Click the reaction to add your vote the appropriate food item.



Or enter your choice below! You can even go on Challonge until the end of round 1 and do some predictions on what you think is going to win.