Ah, Fates, probably the divisive game in the Fire Emblem Franchise. Most of what I’ve seen during my internet escapades are words of cruel words poured upon all three titles under the name (though the gameplay is generally accepted as good especially Conquest). The greatest of outpour falling thunderously on the games’ stories, ranking in the Ok to worst order of Birthright > Conquest > Revelation. While I do agree with certain drops, I very much enjoyed my time with Fates, Revelation included.

For starters, I’m going to touch upon my history with the series. It began back in O’13 when after many months of gruelling battles, the war finally came to a close. Months of preparation led to a treacherous final extended conflict in May and with its conclusion so too closed a chapter of my life. Fire Emblem Awakening released back in February of 2013 but 10th Grade Board Exams prolonged my acquisition of coveted title to dry months of Summer, most specifically at its very start in the month that takes after a Roman goddess. However, now, after all this buildup, the twist arrives. For my Awakening may have come in June but the beginning came during Winter’s embrace, the spark of hype for Awakening’s launch led me to, at last, give a crack at Sacred Stones which had been sitting on my 3DS for a while due to the ambassador program.

I enjoyed the heck out of Sacred Stones, watching my units grow (especially my boy, Roy) and commanding them against increasing odds was an immensely satisfying experience though the tinge of permadeath always made it taste a bit sour, in my opinion. Generally tried to get through with no losses (meaning a bunch of restarts) but sometimes, the time sunk and achieved accomplishments were too much to lose, Characters had to pay the price instead and in the end, five brave souls lost their lives to bring peace to Magvel.

Later that year, as stated above, I started my journey with the Shepards and I loved every moment of it. The fear of permadeath gone, I was able to have a more enjoyable time focusing on exploring the game’s cast and building powerful warriors. With a more fleshed out support system, the entirety of the cast was able to shine, unlike in Sacred Stones, and the romance and children made for a fun experience in and of itself. The freedom of unit customization felt great (if kinda broken though Fates does a good job of bringing necessary balance) and seeing these finely honed warriors mow down enemies is always a sight to behold. While I liked Sacred Stones, I loved Awakening and was absolutely ecstatic for the next title.



Unfortunately, I was not so lucky with Fates, only managing to acquire the game recently last year. I quickly started my campaign as soon as the title came into my hands, quickly making my way through Birthright (which I already jotted down about in this piece here, it’s 4th from the bottom) and then immediately buying and starting Revelation.



So, now, after all that babbling, we finally reach the main point of this article, my thoughts on FE Fates Revelation. For my side of the equation, I quite like Revelation, as much as I did Birthright. Fates as a whole is basically Awakening 2.0. It tries its hardest to emulate and expand upon the elements that made Awakening so fun to play, but in doing so, denies itself an identity truly its own. While the strides it makes are much appreciated and enjoyed, it always feels less than its predecessor. Still, while the quality may not be up to mark, the quantity is enormous especially for Revelation as it joins together the casts of Birthright and Conquest, giving way to a mind-boggling massive number of supports to see. This is both a strength and a flaw for while there’s easily a character for anybody, it also feels like a lot of supports could have used some extra polish and fine-tuning. The story presented in Revelation is essentially the game’s true end and while the flaws are visible and it lacks in impact compared to Birthright, it manages to up its game toward the end, delivering a satisfying conclusion to it all.



The way Class Changing and weapons work in Fates brings some much needed (if a tad disappointing) balance to the game that holds back the creation of truly overpowered individuals like in Awakening. The mission structures are also more varied and fun to tackle than in Birthright (though I’ve heard Conquest is the best in this aspect). Mechanically, the game is solid all-around and worth playing solely for that aspect though that isn’t quite my thing.

And that’s that for FE Fates Revelation, it’s a messy and flawed title but I poured over 60+ hours of my life into. One day, I hope to complete the Fates trinity with Conquest and maybe jot it down here for all.

