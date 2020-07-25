A Few Words on MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies

Authentic portrayal of B-movie writers and also the Bee movie writers. Screenshot : Idea Factory ( Fair Use

Neptune Blanc and pals are at it again as the CPUs (essentially Goddesses of their world) pose as Highschool students in order to experience the wonders of youth, and also to make a kick-ass B movie about Zombies starring some actual Zombies to keep things authentic and keep that budget low.



Megatagmension Blanc is a spin-off of the Neptunia franchise and puts the “modest” Blanc in the driver’s seat (though Neptune is riding shotgun all the way for this one). The game itself is sort of a sequel to Neptunia U, another spin-off that brought the franchise into the Musou genre and, as is expected of a sequel, this title follows suit.

Featuring Monsters with a foot fetish

I started writing this piece quite a while ago, 11 months ago to be exact. At the time I had recently finished the title and the thoughts were fresh in mind. Well, maybe not all that fresh considering the level of procrastination I achieved here but anyway, point being, it’s not exactly the most memorable game and 11 months later, those memories are staler than ever.

Still, it wouldn’t feel right to leave things hanging and as stale as they might be, they still exist so I’m just gonna ramble on whatever comes to mind (which I kinda already have been doing). SO, as I stated in the opening paragraphs, this is a musou game byproduct of Compile Heart’s Neptunia franchise. For those of you unfamiliar with the term, it’s basically a 3D beat-em-up but instead of facing a handful of foes at a time, you fight hundreds. These kinda game are generally simple, flashy and quite mashy but if you’re like me and get a cathartic satisfaction through seeing hordes of enemies demolished in over the top ways, check out a title within the genre, there’s bound to be some franchise you like that has its own musou game spin-off.

When have clothes ever been helpful in a zombie invasion

Anyway, this isn’t a few words on musou games, it’s a few words on Megatagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies (Title Drop). So, how was the game compared to others of its ilk. Well, it was some fun mindless action with cute anime girls so, all in all, a good time. The plot was the perfect tone of stupid, both in its actual narrative and of the film within it. It was a light-hearted romp with all the references and meta-commentary that I’ve come to expect from this franchise.

Combat was simple and enjoyable and all the girls bought their distinct style to the fights. On a personal level, I did feel it lacked fluidity in its flow of combat though its hard to say whether it was an intentional design choice. Either way, I would have preferred a more seamless flow.

/s

And that’s that, the rambling has come to an end. I’m glad that I can finally take this off the wall of drafts and send it out into the wide web. It’s been a long time since I’ve written, anything really, so this felt nice to finish up. Whether you like the Neptunia cast, feel good seeing hundreds fall in a single strike or just like seeing cute anime girls hang around and beat the shot out of things, then give Blanc’s game a whirl, I’m sure she’d appreciate it.

