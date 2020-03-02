A Plant Has Taken Over the Dragalia Lost Water Meta and Our Hearts

Dragalia Lost’s newest event, A Dash of Disaster, released on February 28, 2020. A lot of interesting things were announced and released for the cooking themed event: a new facility, the world’s chonkiest dragon, the cheatiest cheat as an antagonist, two new five-star burn resistance units - one of which is a much requested water blade - and a new adventurer mechanic in Inspiration. All of that has been thrown to the wayside for one thing, Pipple.

Image : Image from Cygames and colored by thiswasmadeonawhim ( Reddit and Cygames

Advertisement

Pipple is a four-star, water wand adventurer. Pipple is also very cute with a penchant for getting into trouble. Mostly by hopping into unattended stew pots. It is their cuteness and reckless demeanor that has captured the hearts of Dragalia Lost artists seemingly everywhere. Pipple posting has taken over fan’s Twitters and the game’s subreddit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only has Pipple become a favorite subject for art, they’ve also shaken up the fire content meta. Currently, the apex of fire content is Master High Brunhilda. It is an incredibly tough fight for some of the rarest materials in the game. Pipple absolutely wrecks High Brunhilda. They’ve become a viable alternative to Lily, a long time fixture water wand, as well as being a functional team by themselves. A team of four Pipple clears the challenge in about two and a half minutes.



Advertisement

Reddit user Mondoof posted a short description about why Pipple works so well



Basically, he has no attacking skills, he has a def buff with skill shift for fire res and energy. His second S2 is +2 energy. The catch is on his passives. His basic attacks have twice the attack power, and the more Energized he gets, the more strength and critical rate he gets. When he’s at max stacks of energy he has a permanent +40% atk and +15% critical rate. This can snowball with more than 1 Pipple on the team and the prints Odd Sparrows and things like Primal Crisis, to the point that you might not need a healer on 4 Pipple teams.

Advertisement

Another Reddit user, Clobaefield2801, also made a post describing the magic behind Pipple’s kit and possible secondary wyrmprint options. The gist of these two posts is that Odd Sparrows provides Pipple with an attack strength buff and a healing buff that activates whenever they use their first skill. Additional plants only increase the uptime of these attack and healing effects while also increasing the speed they reach their energized state. The combination of all these buffs make Pipple a nigh unkillable, damage dealing plant god.



Image : Posted to Reddit by _Repeats_ ( Reddit

Advertisement

While the Pipple posting has slowed down recently, they’ve already left a permanent mark on the players of Dragalia Lost thanks to their fun design plus their new, unique and useful kit.

