Airline of the Year: DAL

I wouldn’t be surprised if, when 2020 is over Dodo Airlines will have flown more hours than most, if not all, airlines around the world.



It’s not even about how much or how far DAL has flown, they have provided outstanding service and have never, not even once, been late or delayed my flights.

One thing I have to ask, is simply this: How the hell do these guys make money? It’s not cheap to operate and maintain an aircraft, but I don’t recall ever having to pay, except in Nook Miles which I get for free anyway.

Orville is always manning his counter, ready to be of service anytime and always does so with a smile. I’m pretty sure I saw him playing on his NookPhone once, but that’s easy to overlook with his dedication and efficiency.

Wilbur is a great pilot, I don’t think it’s very easy to fly a seaplane. Sometimes, he overdoes it with the aviation jargon, but I have to give him props for his attention to detail - things like changing the callsign Whiskey to Whisker, to keep things family friendly of course. Another one I liked was playing on the saying, “let’s kick the tyres and light the fires” with “catch some bees and chop some trees”. True airmen, the both of them.

I write this article in jest, but there is a thread of truth here. The worldwide aviation industry won’t be the same post-covid, and while I find it heartening to see a little bit of aviation culture recreated so faithfully in a videogame, I do hope you’ll spare a thought for all the airmen and women out there as you make use of DAL’s services.

“What Would Dodos Do?” I still can’t figure out the answer to that question.