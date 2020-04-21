An Unofficial SnackTAYku Review: Lay's Japanese Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken is great. Lay’s Japanese Teriyaki Chicken flavoured potato chips are not.

I was out buying a few things for the house yesterday, the usual suspects - bread, milk, eggs, except there were no eggs, and decided to grab a few snacks while I was there. I like the salty crunch of a potato chip now and then, crunchy being one of the superior food textures in my opinion, and grabbed a couple bags of chips as I meandered down the snack aisle.

I love trying new flavors, and Teriyaki Chicken was one of two that I found. The other being a sweet and sour barbecue of sorts that I haven’t tried yet.

So, I opened the bag when I got home as I set the rest of the groceries down and can’t say I liked what I found.

Snackfood flavors are best kept simple, and the sweet and salty goodness of teriyaki seems difficult to screw up. Somehow, Lay’s has created an abomination that I can only describe as the flavor of dog food, in fact, I think dog food would probably taste better.

The taste of these chips reminds me of the smell you get when opening a bag of dry kibble for Fido.

I think I managed 3 chips in an effort to try and give this flavor a second chance,but found it completely unpalatable.

Out of 10, I would rate these terrible chips a disappointing 2. Perhaps someone else will like them, but not me. No, sir.