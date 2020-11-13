And Just Like That, It's Begun...

PSA: TAY 2 is live. Feel free to backup your posts I think we’re out of the proverbial woods in terms of me accidentally deleting all your stuff. If you need help migrating there’s a tutorial on how to do so stickied to the front page (did you know we can sticky stuff now?)
