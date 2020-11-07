And Like That, It's Over...

Gif : sddsaf ( AP )

November has brought us some good news, Trump’s presidency is dead (oh thank jesusmaryjoseph.)

November has brought us some bad news, TAY is dead (long live TAY!).

I suppose it’s not entirely surprising. They’ve hinted at it before, that TAY was going to be shut down, and it didn’t come to pass. But the reality is TAY is a ghost town. It’s through no fault of anyone that just over time the tight knit group of friends who would get together to play games, watch movies, and talk in open forums so much that we had 3 a day at one point, eventually just...disappeared.

Times change.



I came to Kotaku when it was still green and pink and the Kotaku fish was a running gag. Originally I was involved in the #speakup tag as I enjoyed the fast paced nature of the conversations there (even got sent to #cornfield once or twice!). I never got too involved in the Talk Amongst Yourselves posts that would go up for whatever reason. Then one day I found the sub blog and bam wow cool. Here was a place that had a thriving community where ANYONE could write an article and get engagement on it. It didn’t matter if your article was “hey I like cheese, here are the best chezes” or if it was a 10,000 word retrospective on how Mass Effect cured your depression. People read, people commented.



Times change.



Eventually people started to drift away. Nick Denton’s legal trouble meant Gawker was canned. Kinja was bought by Univision, by Herb Spannerfellar. Others. I lost track. While Kinja rolled out wave after wave of aesthetically sterile, buggy, broken updates, something else happened. I’m not sure what, and I don’t feel like spending too many words on dissecting just “where things went wrong” because I don’t see anything that went wrong. TAY got older. Young kids are more interested in watching someone scream in a YouTube video than writing their thoughts on whatever game they’re playing. Engagement with articles across the board be it TAY or be it Kotaku or Gizmodo or Lifehacker, is a fraction of what it used to be. People drifted away and with less and less new people to supplement the ones who had left, we’ve just arrived here.



At the end.



So while G/O Media is pulling the plug, we’ve been on life support for some time. No matter the end, no one can take away the good times, the memories that we forged and that we shared with each other.



I’d like to thank a few people personally for their efforts in making this website what it was for as long as it was.



First and foremost, Zarnyx you are TAY. You were the one who introduced me to movie night oh so long ago, and you are the one who has remained a good friend even though I’m not. You are the one who worked your ass off to do things for this community even though oftentimes it was an incredibly thankless job. You kept this ship afloat. You know where I’ll be!

Spacegar: I don’t know whatever happened to this guy but some of my fondest memories are watching ROTOR or other bad movies with this guy and McFist.



Ishman: I understand now what you were trying to tell me! Praise be to Ishman!

Quiddity: Quiddity, when TAY for me was more of commenting on other people’s posts, was kind of ....unknown to me. I remember he wrote something on inFamous during the Zeroes and Heroes time period. Uhhh other than that he kind of just showed up every now and then and had a weird anime icon (nerd). When we were trying to get the TAY IRC to be a thing (lol, IRC amirite?) he pointed me to Discord and since then in the 5 years since we’ve become good friends. He met my mom in real life! wow! We once saw baby driver and then he tried to get me drunk on Sangria! Sure, we’ve had our arguments (why play overwatch when you can play anything else) and I’m sure he’ll be happy when I inevitably fade away, but for now I shall continue to ping him for video games incessantly.

Hyper: Game nights just weren’t the same without you friend. Dr. Giggles MD was always a welcome addition to all our events. I hope you find fame with your art.

Nach: I think Nach got famous and he probably deserves it. He’s a nice guy!

Unimplied: I know we kind of drifted apart, but I really enjoyed the time I spent with the DOTA 2 crew during the TAY heyday (hey remember mobaschool!?!?!?) Unimplied also let me borrow his comixology account for awhile. He did some sweet tutorials on how to make gifs, as well!

Snakthedogenthusiast: Just another guy I miss. I almost went to see him but he chickened out! I was in the LA area, and the stars just didn’t align so I missed him. Too bad, he’s a fun guy...although Killing Floor is boring af.

ExistentialEgg: I dunno, I really liked this guy even though he was so persnickity. I think i felt solidarity because we’re both roughly the same age and everything made us shake our fists. He’s still kicking around on YouTube making steam controller videos as RambleTan now. But I miss Egg.

SirDannicus: At this point, I honestly can’t remember if this was Battleborn or cherororororororo but it doesn’t matter, the story doesn’t change much either way.

There are a lot more but I think what I’m doing is really highlighting that everyone, for me, is gone. LoserMLW, McFist, Barkspawn and I playing Diablo3 while loser and McFist did Kermit the Frog impressions. Hyper giggling, while SirMarth01 yelled for the fiftieth time “KEEP MOVING”. Trying to evade a teenage Geostar because he was annoying (SORRY BRO!). TJoeB posting loli porn in a photoshop contest, and sending hentai as a secret santa gift. SECRET SANTASSSS!!! Picking up on mic when Amydillo’s mom was telling them it’s time for bed during a minecraft game (awwwwwwww). Selfie Saturday. Running a quiz bowl on AOL instant messenger in the library of the university. All the movie nights where I’d fall asleep by the end and pretend I hadn’t (SORRY IM OLD AND SLEEPY). Cooking posts designed to supplement the (weekly? monthly?) movie. I’ve never made a better Cuban than the one I made for Miami Connection. Trying to keep the DirecTAYry updated. That time I made a run club where you had to uncover nicholas cage’s face. This or that: Double stuffed oreos. My unending quest to lewd the place up. That ONE game night Datacide showed up at. The other game night where Egg quit ever showing to game nights because we left him to die in serious sam. Hump day confessional. Frisky Fridays. Moba mondays. We had a “thing” for nearly every day of the week. And while all evidence of their existence will cease in a month or so, at least I’ll carry those things with me always. They helped form me into the person I am now and I’m definitely a better person than I would have been had I never found TAY.



While, like others have mentioned, there is a Discord, I realize that isn’t really everyone’s thing. And honestly, nothing can, or should replace what was here. It’s more complicated, and a little bit rougher around the edges than the environment here. If anyone has any interest in creating a new website to flee to I’ll help in any way I can (time/money/resources), but my days are usually variably busy so I am as always, unreliable.



OK one last thank you to all the newer people who kept this zombie afloat: Slinker, you’re fantastic. DS: You’re as stalwart a dude as they come. Futures: Please marry me. Datacide: please don’t disappear! Ugh. I just feel like no matter what I’m going to leave out someone particular and they’re going to feel slighted and if that’s the case I’m incredibly sorry.

Anyway, if anyone wants to contact me on Twitter drop your username below. I’ll follow any and all! Otherwise I will pimp the Discord one more time for the road: Discord Link: Click Join Server

Or you can always leave a message on my direcTAYry page

I'm a furby in real life I use a furbish to english translator so sometimes it is impossible to understand me. Like, most of Read more

*Sigh*



I’m going to miss this place.

