Hey Y’all It’s Novibear I have evolved from Akira Toriyama’s Bear

to the true form of Novi

I commissioned a friend to do a drawing of a bear with my name on it. The artist is Android Priest I will drop some link to his works below. He is a local friend. He does some pretty neat stuff. He also did an Absol for my sister:

You Can find more of his stuff here:

Do you all have any artist friends you wanna drop any shills or share the works of? Do any of them do commissioned. Have you every commissioned artwork?