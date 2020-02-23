Backlog Files: Batman Arkham Origins

Vital Stats



Backlog Number: 5

Game: Batman, Arkham Origins

Number of Players: Single Player Genre: Action, SuperHero Simulator

Developer: Rocksteady WB Montreal

Time To Beat: 21 hours (leisurely pace, did some extraneous collectible stuff but not all)

Rating: 3 out of 5 furbies

Recommend: yes

Batman Arkham Origins is a game I got via humble bundle I think but always thought of as the black sheep of the Batman Games bundle. I didn’t consider it a “real” batman game and so I never picked it up. Welp, due to my new system of working through every* game in my backlog A to Z, I finally sat down and gave it a shot.



The Good



The Story. The strongest part of this game and the reason why even though it’s a 3/5 I still recommend it, is that the story is as good as the other Batman games. It tells the tale of a two year old batman and his initial run in with the Joker.



The Bad



Pretty much everything else. Now here, I have to caution, if you HAVENT played Arkham Knight nor Arkham Origins but you plan to (all 3 of you on the planet at this point), play Arkham Origins first. This game really felt like the batman version of the first uncharted. Go to position A. Fight. Go to position B. Fight. Go to position C. Predator mode. repeat. It got stale in the first 30 minutes and nothing afterwards really made it any more interesting. I ran into frequent hit detection bugs or where usually batman would sail around the arena locking onto guys in freestyle combat, here he would swing wildly into the air, breaking my combo, which was one of the only interesting parts of the entire system. Anyway if you’ve played Arkham Knight this becomes even MORE painful as Knight’s combat was progressively more difficult and the predator modes so much more interesting than here. It’s not HORRIBLE but it certainly gets old fast.



And that’s it for Batman: Arkham Origins, a mediocre, but still fun to watch Batman game with some stellar voice acting, and a mind boggling amount of hacking. Next up, we are going back underwater to see why Sophia Lamb is kidnapping those children.

Worth Noting: Technically, Bionic Commando Rearmed was up next but since it required me to roll back my graphics driver I figured that was enough of an excuse to skip it.



Backlog Files is a series where I, Aikage, force myself to play every game I’ve ever bought in alphabetical order. If you have any suggestions or tips for presentation please let me know in the comments below

