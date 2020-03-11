Backlog Files: Bioshock 2

Vital Stats



Backlog Number: 6

Game: Bioshock 2 Remastered

Number of Players: Single Player Genre: FPS, Philosophical Warning

Developer: 2k Marin

Time To Beat: 14 hours

Rating: 4 out of 5 furbies

Recommend: yes

Bioshock 2 is the equivalent of M Night Shyamalan’s The Visit. Bioshock 1 was Sixth Sense. Sixth sense was good because of its twist, if you take away the twist it was a somewhat competently made film whereas the Visit was a competently made horror film that was worse off for its twist.



If that made no sense don’t worry about it. Just know that I vastly preferred The Visit to the Sixth Sense, just as I vastly prefer Bioshock 2 to Bioshock 1. Bioshock 1 was fine! It was a good game! But Bioshock 2 was better. Bioshock 1 was a good game made better by the twist at the end, but Bioshock 2 felt better and more fun to play and the story clipped along and was straightforward and good and didn’t rely on a twist to be entertaining.



I hate twists. I usually see them coming a mile away and then it ruins everything. I saw both of the big twists in Bioshock 1 coming if not in exact details, in at least a close enough version that when it happened I was like yeah, kinda what I thought. So that was a little disappointing.

I guess the biggest twist in 2 was the eventual fate of Sinclair. I didn’t see THAT coming.



Anyway, it’s pretty much what is advertised on the tin. If you liked Bioshock 1 then you’re going to like Bioshock 2. It’s mostly more of the same shooty shooty magick magick type stuff with a colorful cast of characters. I’m not one for FPS but Bioshock will always have a special place in my heart because of the setting. Bioshock 2 loses something though in that it almost seems like a rebuke of 1's “here’s what laissez faire gets you!” saying instead “collectivism is also bad!” I honestly have no horse in the philosophy of this video game series race so it didn’t bother me too much it just seemed a little odd.



Next up



Backlog Files is a series where I, Aikage, force myself to play every game I’ve ever bought in alphabetical order. Stipulations: If I hate the game I don’t have to finish it, but only if I reeeaaaalllly hate it. Any game with no “end” doesn’t count. Any game that I can’t get to run easily is out. Any jRPG is automatically disqualified unless it has a sub forty hour length. Aint nobody got time for you persona/disgaea.