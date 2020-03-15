Backlog Files: Blue Estate

Vital Stats



Backlog Number: 7

Game: Blue Estate

Number of Players: Single Player* , Couch Co-Op, Online Multiplayer

Genre: On Rails Shooter

Developer: He Saw

Time To Beat: 3 hours

Rating: 2 out of 5 furbies

Recommend: no

Ugh. This game. It was 3 hours and felt about an hour and a half too long. So, this game is ostensibly based on graphic novels? Comics? and I feel like if you have no investment in these comics you’re not going to have a good time. The story follows characters who are walking stereotypes doing walking stereotypical things like, murdering everything and complaining about needing more hair gel (because they’re Italian, you know). There’s no story to speak of. There’re mission objectives like “rescue your girlfriend” and a really obnoxious wrapper to the whole thing in the narration provided by a “P.I”.

Gameplay consists of selecting a mission and then shooting things. There are bonuses for headshots and for ...nutshots. SO you kind of get the idea of the humor level of this game. Overall the gameplay and the short run time are why I elevate this above a 1. If you can somehow ignore every word uttered by every character, love on rails shooters (I actually do), and have read the comics I”d recommend this game. Since I know that that Venn diagram is four non-connecting circles, I can’t really recommend this to anyone. Maybe as a tech demo for gyro aiming.



Next Up: A retro RPG with a sub 10 hour length? What could go wrong?!



Backlog Files is a series where I, Aikage, force myself to play every game I’ve ever bought in alphabetical order. Stipulations: If I hate the game I don’t have to finish it, but only if I reeeaaaalllly hate it. Any game with no “end” doesn’t count. Any game that I can’t get to run easily is out. Any jRPG is automatically disqualified unless it has a sub forty hour length. Aint nobody got time for you persona/disgaea.