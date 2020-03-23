Backlog Files: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Vital Stats



Backlog Number: 9

Game: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Number of Players: Single Player (main story mode), Infamous Multiplayer

Genre: FPS, Game adaptation of Saving Private Ryan

Developer: Infinity Ward

Time To Beat: 7 hours

Rating: 5 out of 5 furbies

Recommend: Yes

I was actually gifted this game by a friend. He paid full price and I never played it. I always assumed these games were just bros broing around with their bros and in some regards, yeah, that’s true. But. But. The game just nails it. It’s stellar in most other regards. Guns feel great to shoot, headshots feel satisfying. The music adds tension where needed, and denoument where not. The characters are fun. The dialogue is corny as hell but that somehow adds to the fun. You’re basically playing every 1990s espionage movie and I’m here for it.

Mission variety is staggering, it’s rarely just walk down this corridor and shoot these guys, with objectives ranging from rescue to protection. My only minor gripe is the sometimes the dialogue goes too far and it doesn’t even make sense.

The last conversation any of these guys have (and a sad tipoff that everyone is about to die) they are talking about booze and the conversation is along the lines of:

Griggs: Too hot! You have to have beer at room temp or colder!

Price: No, a stout should be warm

Griggs; I’m going to have to teach you about beer when we get back

Gaz: We’re stopping in london first, I’m buying

Griggs; at least the world didn’t end.

It’s just a wholly ....weird nonsensical conversation where we are in the middle of fleeing for our lives. It’s forced camaraderie to heighten the impact of what comes next (wholesale slaughter of your squad (except price and soap I guess survive).



It’s a very minor gripe when the rest of the game is just so much fun to play. So here’s to that friend from college: I was wrong and call of duty is actually a very fun game.



