Backlog Files: Cave Story

Illustration : risachan ( https://www.deviantart.com/risachantag/art/Fanart-Cave-Story-173963669 )

Backlog Number: 10

Game: Cave Story

Number of Players: Single Player

Genre: Platformer with some light RPG elements

Developer: Studio Pixel

Time To Beat: 7 hours

Rating: 4 out of 5 furbies

Recommend: Yes

I’m so glad that Undertale is not going to be on this list because I already beat it. I did not like Undertale much at all. This isn’t Undertale. I only bring it up because the story beats are somewhat similar. You show up to a cave of monsters who are being persecuted by humans and help them live their best life while a nefarious doctor experiments on them to create an army to destroy the surface dwellers. Where Undertale veers too much into “goofy” territory, Cave Story presents its minimal but charming story well, with characters (and hell, enemies) that are cute and aren’t detracting from the game (those flippin’ skeletons man...). Gameplay is pretty straightforward, you jump, you shoot, you collect the loot. You get increases in health and missile capacity. Levels are small enough where this never feels like a chore, and re-exploring certain areas once you’ve gotten certain weapons isn’t a necessity like in most “metroidvania” games, but will yield more health/missiles or new weapons. For that reason I didn’t label the game a metroidvania as there’s far less “YOU MUST BACKTRACK” scenarios than in those type of games. One thing I will say is this game is HARD. I played on Easy and had a tough time in several areas. I eventually gave up on getting the “good” ending and settled for the “good enough” ending because I just couldn’t get through the gauntlet of cherubs/heavy press. I CHEATED NOT ONLY THE GAME BUT MYSELF. oh well. Overall I had a good time and highly recommend the game to anyone who likes a real challenging platformer with a cute story/characters.

As this is my tenth game, ( I reached double digits, yay!) , have some C urly B race and Misery fanart. So Kawaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii



Next Up: A game I’m honestly not sure why I even own but hey, rules are rules. I don’t know enough about Cibele to write a clever riddle so uhh....it’s Cibele. I’m playing Cibele next.



Backlog Files is a series where I, Aikage, force myself to play every game I’ve ever bought in alphabetical order. Stipulations: If I hate the game I don’t have to finish it, but only if I reeeaaaalllly hate it. Any game with no “end” doesn’t count. Any game that I can’t get to run easily is out. Any jRPG is automatically disqualified unless it has a sub forty hour length. Aint nobody got time for you persona/disgaea.