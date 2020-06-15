Backlog Files: Code Vein

Backlog Number: 16

Game: Code Vein

Number of Players: Single Player

Genre: Dark Souls, Only, Y’know, anime.

Developer: Bandai Namco

Time To Beat: 58 hours

Rating: 4 out of 5 furbies

Recommend: Yes Ugh used: 1 out of 5



Remember that time when I said I wasn’t going to play any games over 20 hours? WOOPSIE DOOPSIE. Never fear all 2 faithful readers of these, I am still chugging along although we’re halfway through the year and I’m only on game 16/4000 so this might have to go longer than a year hahahahahahahahahah *deletes life*



So for this one i’ll just break it down pro and con since....I feel like everything you really need to know is that this is a pretty competent reskin of dark souls with enough added flourishes as to make it better.

Pro



Dark Souls

Monster design

Game ran at a consistent 5000 fps

Not locked into any class, can switch on the fly

Level design

Bosses are fun and different

Character creator

Mods....you know ...mods...quiddity knows the kind.



Con



Anime dark souls (600000000000000 hours of incomprehensible plot)

Monster Variety

By the end of the game I still didn’t understand hardly any of the mechanics. The game has a woeful tutorial and then turns you loose.

Long - it overstayed its welcome by about 10 hours I’d say. By the end I had turned my opinion from 5 stars to 4 because i was getting bored.



Why did I jump back to C after D? Well I’m going to give myself 5 “ughs” which is when i start to play a game and go Ugh. As in I’m not into it but I should technically finish it based on my rules. This time I am skipping Dead Island (Just really really over fps zombie games) and using an Ugh to play CV instead! I bought CV after I got through the C’s so I didn’t really want to wait ten years to play it so i made up a new allowance for myself.

Next up: Gotta eat a sandwich Zach. Jerry and Tom have a real complicated relationship Zach. Tom asks for it! He likes it. (if I can jump through the 20 hoops required to play this crap ass port)



Backlog Files is a series where I, Aikage, force myself to play every game I’ve ever bought in alphabetical order. Stipulations: If I hate the game I don’t have to finish it, but only if I reeeaaaalllly hate it. Any game with no “end” doesn’t count. Any game that I can’t get to run easily is out. Any jRPG is automatically disqualified unless it has a sub forty hour length. Aint nobody got time for you persona/disgaea.