Backlog Files: Cthulhu Saves the World

Backlog Number: 12

Game: Cthulhu Saves The World

Number of Players: Single Player

Genre: Retro RPG, Parody

Developer: Zeboyd Games

Time to Beat: 4 hours

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 furbies

Recommend: Maybe

I almost skipped this one because I hated Breath of Death VII so much but I’m glad I didn’t. Everyone deserves a second chance, right? So I’m happy to report that Cthulhu saves the world fixes almost every single problem that Breath of Death VII had:

Introduced an item called 1-Up so if you forget to save you can retry a battle instead of “oops I forgot to save since an hour ago there goes all my progress!”

Graphics are much much better. There appears to have been some effort put into them this time.

Story is sub par but at least there was more of one than breath of death

Increased encounter rate means you don’t get to the end of a dungeon’s save point and then spam “fight” to engage in battles (you have a set number per dungeon).



Humor is a little more humorous vs. Here’s a reference. Get it?!!

No, random enemy that is actually a boss and kills you

Difficulty scales better



Unfortunately it retained one of the more irritating ones: when you finish a battle the music for that area begins over again. With an increased encounter rate this means you hear the first few bars of the area’s music over and over and over. I eventually just turned the music off, it was nothing to write home about to begin with.



That said, the game is still a hard sell. One of the sole reason for me to play an RPG is to experience a narrative. Here the story is Cthulhu loses his powers (never explained why), and must become a hero to regain them (never explained why). The rest is just traveling from town to town solving problems to increase his heroic stature. So, if you’re into mildly amusing, short, retro RPGs then this game is for you. Otherwise, I don’t think you’ll look back at your life someday and go, Boy, I really wish I’d played Cthulhu Saves The World!



Next Up: A visually interesting, impossibly difficult hand drawn boss gauntlet. Kidechka said she was happier for me when I uninstalled it than when I beat the final boss.





Backlog Files is a series where I, Aikage, force myself to play every game I’ve ever bought in alphabetical order. Stipulations: If I hate the game I don’t have to finish it, but only if I reeeaaaalllly hate it. Any game with no “end” doesn’t count. Any game that I can’t get to run easily is out. Any jRPG is automatically disqualified unless it has a sub forty hour length. Aint nobody got time for you persona/disgaea.