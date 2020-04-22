Backlog Files: Darkness II

Backlog Number: 14

Game: Darkness 2

Number of Players: Single Player

Genre: Arcadey FPS

Developer: Digital Extremes

Time To Beat: 5 hours

Rating: 4 out of 5 furbies

Recommend: yes

Just going to rant a minute about how bad Steam is. Seriously this is a service that has been around for over a decade and somehow it is this difficult to get a link to a screenshot? I had to upload it and then download it and then put it in by computer.



ANYWAY

This game is going to be pretty divisive, or I guess it would be if I were writing about this game in 2012 when it was released, or writing about it if it WERE released today. This game doesn’t handle certain topics well, topics like, should there be a female in our game that isn’t here to be fridged, or a stripper, or both.

That said, everything else is pretty great. I’m a total closet edgelord (ok if you talk to me on Discord you know my takes are usually nuclear so maybe not so closet) so the idea that you get to walk around ripped people apart in creative ways with tentacle monsters is fantastic. There’s a story about a secret cult that was hired by the MC’s father to find a way to contain the darkness. They do, but then of course they want the Darkness for themselves and you have to rip and tear your way through waves of minions and a few short boss fights.

Overall, it was a short and sweet romp through a few fairly well designed levels with enough variations to keep things from getting stale. One of my gameplay complaints is that the upgrade tree feels mostly useless. I don’t know if I was doing something wrong or what, but I never felt like it made a huge impact except for the different finishers (you can grab a dude and then execute them and the way in which you execute them results in health, or ammo, or energy, or something else I never unlocked). Also for a game made in 2012 the graphics were pretty good even by today’s standards. I have a pretty low tolerance for graphics though so ymmv.

Next up: The third in a series of games that I feel has never been appreciated very much despite being consistently ....OK. Welcome the third horseman of the apocalypse!

Backlog Files is a series where I, Aikage, force myself to play every game I’ve ever bought in alphabetical order. Stipulations: If I hate the game I don’t have to finish it, but only if I reeeaaaalllly hate it. Any game with no “end” doesn’t count. Any game that I can’t get to run easily is out. Any jRPG is automatically disqualified unless it has a sub forty hour length. Aint nobody got time for you persona/disgaea.