Backlog Files: Dropsy

Illustration : Stolen

Backlog Number: 18



Game: Dropsy



Number of Players: Single Player



Genre: Point and click adventure



Developer: Tendershoot, a Jolly Corpse



Time To Beat: 3 hours



Rating: 1 out of 5



Recommend: No

I hate point and click adventure games. I followed a guide and if I didn’t I probably would have torn my hair out. This game did nothing to dissuade me from my opinion that point and click adventures are crap.

Advertisement

Next Up: Abra bought me a game to play multiplayer but then I never did. Now it’s the final D game I have to play. Will this be the straw that breaks the Aikage’s back?

