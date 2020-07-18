I'm really feeling it!
Backlog Files: Dropsy

aikage
Aikage
5
Illustration for article titled Backlog Files: Dropsy
Illustration: Stolen

Backlog Number: 18

Game: Dropsy

Number of Players: Single Player

Genre: Point and click adventure

Developer: Tendershoot, a Jolly Corpse

Time To Beat: 3 hours

Rating: 1 out of 5

Recommend: No

I hate point and click adventure games. I followed a guide and if I didn’t I probably would have torn my hair out. This game did nothing to dissuade me from my opinion that point and click adventures are crap.

Next Up: Abra bought me a game to play multiplayer but then I never did. Now it’s the final D game I have to play. Will this be the straw that breaks the Aikage’s back?

