Backlog Files: Dropsy

Backlog Number: 18
Game: Dropsy
Number of Players: Single Player
Genre: Point and click adventure
Developer: Tendershoot, a Jolly Corpse
Time To Beat: 3 hours
Rating: 1 out of 5
Recommend: No
I hate point and click adventure games. I followed a guide and if I didn’t I probably would have torn my hair out. This game did nothing to dissuade me from my opinion that point and click adventures are crap.
Next Up: Abra bought me a game to play multiplayer but then I never did. Now it’s the final D game I have to play. Will this be the straw that breaks the Aikage’s back?