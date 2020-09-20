Backlog Files: Dying Light

Graphic : Techland

Backlog Number: 19



Game: Dying Light



Number of Players: Single Player/Multiplayer online coop



Genre: Parkour Zombie Loot game



Developer: Techland



Time To Beat: 60+ hours



Rating: 5 out of 5



Recommend: Yes

...........I’ve never been more wrong about a game since Call of Duty Modern Warfare. As I was playing I kept asking myself, “Is this a perfect game? I kind of think this is a perfect game.”

I did all the missions I could find, all the challenges, saved all the people, gathered all the drops, and still....I want more.

So to do a brief review and summary:

You play Kyle Crane, an operative from the GRE sent into the island city of Harran to locate the rogue agent that has knowledge of a cure for the zombie plague infecting the city. You land horribly, are rescued by kickboxer Jade Aldemeer and taken to the Tower, where a parkour instructor turned survivalist leads a ragtag group of survivors on raids for food and medicine (there’s a drug called antizen that can delay onset of zombie-ism that plays a big part in the game).



You’re tasked with running, jumping, sliding, grappling, climbing, ziplining, plummeting, and just generally traipsing around Harran to help the various non dead inhabitants. So first, getting around Harran is a joy. I’ve never played just cause but I think I can understand the appeal after playing this game. I can’t tell you how many times my stomach dropped as I wondered if I was going to make this jump or if I was going to fall to my death.



The game takes a sort of Elder Scrolls approach to skill aquisition. You gain xp for just ...doing stuff. Jump over a car? 20xp. Slide under a barricade? 40xp. Slam a zombie into some spikes? 50xp. XP is divided into survival (story based xp), combat and agility. As you level up you can choose new skills with some being unlocked by prior skills. My only gripe was dying removes some of your story xp, and this amount gets larger and larger as the game goes on. Despite turning in so many requisition packs and saving so many people (actions which give you story xp), by the end of the game I was still missing 2 levels. I had maxed agility and combat about 50% of the way through.

I had played a few hours of this game when someone bought it for me (whether that was abra or quiddity i’ll never know (it was quiddity)), but bounced off it because 1. it wasn’t left for dead 2. weapon damage. I just want to talk about weapon damage in this game because it’s.....fine? I generally hate this mechanic with a passion even in games I love (bloodborne), because it adds nothing. Here it’s actually an additive mechanic. The way it works is that as you use your weapons they take damage and eventually break. You can spend a metal part to repair them (metal parts are so generously given it’s insane). Each weapon has a max number of times it can be repaired before it’s eventually junk. This is where the game lost me the first time. This is a zombie game where I can’t fight zombies is not the right takeaway. This is a zombie game that forces me to try different weapons is. Weapons are not hard to come by. There are pipes, wrenchs, planks, strewn across the landscape. As you progress there are swords, khopesh, myriad axes, bows, pistols, shotguns, rifles, crossbows. The game does a good job of making melee weapons still useful after you pick up that AK-47 too. There are so many weapons and they all handle a little different. For example the Khopesh and certain swords are fantastic head loppers but hit a zombie in the side and they just shrug it off. Certain axes can be spun around in a circle to hit multiple enemies in a circle. Guns work great most of the time but there’s a cost to using them. Certain frenzied infected will be attracted to your gunshots, and for every report a new infected is spawned so that by the end of the game you’re being swarmed by 12-15 frenzied infected if you’re not conservative with your shots. By contrast the bow is silent but lacks some of the power of guns and fires much slower (but the bow is the coolest weapon so just use it). I found myself creating a system where I’d line up a few different weapons in my inventory to try when the one I was currently using broke.

Lastly the game takes place in a middle eastern country and while there are certainly a lot of British or American voice actors (Crane himself is an American played by Roger Craig Smith), well...look at this cast list

Lol Nolan North I didn’t play the Cuisine and Cargo DLC

They actually found VAs who aren’t “doing accents” and this is truly commendable VA work. Everyone here absolutely knocks it out of the park. I can’t say enough good about this. Actually come to think of it the entire sound team should get a raise. The background tinkle of glass bottles being knocked down in some forlorn alley, the subtle but intense when needed music, the solid thunk of the weapons as they bite into zombie flesh. It’s all gold.



OK so that’s why there was like ...3 months in between these, but I’m done with Dying Light

...just kidding I’m playing “The Following” DLC for my next game suckas! I won’t write a review for it though, I’m just going to play it as an aside when I have time.



Up Next for REAL

“You got a girl back home?” “TALK LIKE THAT WILL PUT YOU INTO AN EARLY GRAVE” I enter the weird and alien world of giant insects and Z-Grade dialogue.



