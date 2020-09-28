Backlog Files: Earth Defense Force Insect Armageddon

Image : Wikipedia





Backlog Number: 20



Game: Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon



Number of Players: Single Player/Multiplayer online coop



Genre: Third Person Bug Blaster



Developer: Vicious Cycle Software

Time To Beat: 5 hours



Rating: 3 out of 5



Recommend: Yes

This is a hard one to really write about. I originally thought this was the prequel to EDF 3 but it turns out it was released at the same time. It’s a little faster and doesn’t really feel like an EDF game but it is still fun. It’s like a budget title of a budget title. If you love EDF I think there’s fun to be had here. If you’ve never played EDF it’s a short enough game to introduce yourself to some of the key mechanics. It’s cheesy but not quite as charming as EDF 3 or 4 or 5. Oh well... It’s probably great with a few friends.



Next Up: I’m not super interested in the mythos of the monkey king but I guess this game was really good?

