Backlog Files: Earth Defense Force Insect Armageddon

Backlog Number: 20

Game: Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Number of Players: Single Player/Multiplayer online coop

Genre: Third Person Bug Blaster

Developer: Vicious Cycle Software

Time To Beat: 5 hours

Rating: 3 out of 5

Recommend: Yes

This is a hard one to really write about. I originally thought this was the prequel to EDF 3 but it turns out it was released at the same time. It’s a little faster and doesn’t really feel like an EDF game but it is still fun. It’s like a budget title of a budget title. If you love EDF I think there’s fun to be had here. If you’ve never played EDF it’s a short enough game to introduce yourself to some of the key mechanics. It’s cheesy but not quite as charming as EDF 3 or 4 or 5. Oh well... It’s probably great with a few friends.

Next Up: I’m not super interested in the mythos of the monkey king but I guess this game was really good?

