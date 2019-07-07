If you haven’t seen Toy Story 4 yet you are missing out on what might just be the best toy of the entire series: Forky.

Forky is a buncha garbage pasted together by a kid and brought to life. Forky is obsessed with trash because he is trash and trash is warm and cozy. Forky cares not for your modern assumptions - he just is what he is and he likes what he likes.

Forky teaches that it doesn’t matter if what you love is junk. What matters is that you love it. A child’s creativity is one of the best things in the world and it can create life and love in anything - hence, Forky.

Forky is voiced by the amazing Tony Hale who played Buster in Arrested Development, one of my favorite TV characters. He does a fantastic job - the comedic timing of Forky is perfect. Go see Toy Story 4!