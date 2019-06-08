E3 has unofficially kicked off today (or earlier this week if we count leaks). As the world eagerly awaits what’s in store for the rest of the year, a few other game trailers quietly sneaked in the last couple of days which gave me an idea for today’s post. I’ll likely have some afterthoughts posted once the major conferences are over, but I am taking this opportunity right before the eve of Microsoft’s press conference to talk a bit about some other games that might have gone unnoticed, overlooked, or not being hyped as much.



Blasphemous

Release Date: TBD 2019

Platforms: PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One

Back of the Box Quote: “You fight a giant baby in this one.”

Kicking things off is the game trailer that originally inspired this post. Ever since first hearing about the project two years ago, I’ve been waiting patiently to see what had become of it following the kickstarter. Seeing it in action for the first time, it is quickly shaping up to be my next 2D Metroidvania nightmare of gruesome fun.

Samurai Shodown

Release Date: June 27, 2019 (PS4/Xbox One)

Platforms: PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One, Stadia

Back of the Box Quote: “Step into the Dojo.”

This character trailer hit this week, so now is a good time to talk about Samurai Shodown with the game nearing its release date later this month. After an 11 year hiatus since the last game, SNK’s classic weapons fighter returns with a new and reimagined look.

Advertisement

In a world heavily dominated with several fairly successful fighters since the series first hit the scene, it will be interesting to see how the fighting community takes to the reboot and if Samurai Shodown’s blades are as sharp as before.



Judgment

Release Date: June 25, 2019

Platforms: PS4

Back of the Box Quote: “♫ Wow, Breaking the law, breaking the world....♫”

From the creators of the Yakuza games comes a brand new brawler with a dash of private sleuthing. Sega has actually been releasing multiple trailers leading up to Judgement’s international release, including a sneak peak at the English dub, but it hasn’t been really making the rounds in these parts (aside from its controversies).

Advertisement

Fresh off the heels of Yakuza Kiwami myself, I’m pumped to dive back into Kamurocho with a new legal spin on the main franchise, and probably waste countless hours on some random minigame.

Bloodstained: Ritual of Night

Release Date: June 18, 2019 (Switch version June 25)

Platforms: PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One

Back of the Box Quote: “I will prove them wrong!”

2019 will not have a shortage of 2D Metroidvanias, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night might be the most anticipated with Koji Igarashi of Castlevania fame leading the way. It’s been a rather long wait since the game was first put up on kickstarter, but we are nearing the finish line. There is really not a whole lot more I can say to express my level of excitement for a true spiritual successor to one of my favorite franchises that has not seen the light of day beyond a cameo in Smash Ultimate. Guess I’ll just have to play it and see for myself.

Advertisement

Bonus: Granblue Fantasy Versus

Release Date: TBD

Platforms: PS4

Back of the Box Quote: “Anime Fighters: The Ultimate Gacha”

Don’t have a recent trailer for this one, so I’m just posting the first one. Developed by Arc System Works of Guilty Gear, Blazblue, and most recently Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy Versus is shaping up pretty well. Much like the previously released Dragon Ball FighterZ, I know next to nothing about the source material, but when it comes to fighting games, Arc has a knack for blending universes filled with vibrant worlds/characters and making them come to life to beat the ever living crap out of each other.

Advertisement

In recent news, it was announced this week that the game will be coming to North America at some point in the future and will be playable at this year’s E3 at the convention.

That does it for me. Any hidden gems or underrated titles/trailers got you hyped yet? With E3 news to begin rolling in tomorrow, that will likely be my focus for the next couple of days (most of my stuff will probably be steamrolled either way). Until then, later!