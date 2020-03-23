Blip: Free Games!

Who doesn’t love free stuff?
Several games are available on Steam at the moment for free, these include:
- Tomb Raider
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Drawful 2
- Deiland
- Goat of Duty
If you head over to the Epic store (I know, I know, but free games!) -
- The Stanley Parable
- Watch_Dogs
Finally, if you want something a bit more nostalgic, head on over to GOG.com -
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Alder’s Blood Prologue
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Bio Menace
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue
- Cayne
- Doomdark’s Revenge
- Eschalon: Book I
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue
- The Lords of Midnight
- Lure of the Temptress
- Mable and the Wood
- Overload - Playable Teaser
- Postal: Classic and Uncut
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Stargunner
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- Teenagent
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Tyrian 2000
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire
Probably most of you have nabbed these already, but for those of you who don’t have them and/or are gaming on a budget, these might tide you over until we can all come out of hiding. (Even though we will probably still stay indoors playing video games)
I’m not sure when any of these offers end, so go grab them now!