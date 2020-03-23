Blip: Free Games!

Who doesn’t love free stuff?



Several games are available on Steam at the moment for free, these include:

Tomb Raider

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Drawful 2

Deiland

Goat of Duty

If you head over to the Epic store (I know, I know, but free games!) -

The Stanley Parable

Watch_Dogs

Finally, if you want something a bit more nostalgic, head on over to GOG.com -

Akalabeth: World of Doom

Alder’s Blood Prologue

Beneath a Steel Sky

Bio Menace

Builders of Egypt: Prologue

Cayne

Doomdark’s Revenge

Eschalon: Book I

Flight of the Amazon Queen

Hello Neighbor Alpha Version

Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy

Legend of Keepers: Prologue

The Lords of Midnight

Lure of the Temptress

Mable and the Wood

Overload - Playable Teaser

Postal: Classic and Uncut

Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves

Shadow Warrior Classic Complete

Stargunner

Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius

Teenagent

Treasure Adventure Game

Tyrian 2000

Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar

Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams

Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire

Probably most of you have nabbed these already, but for those of you who don’t have them and/or are gaming on a budget, these might tide you over until we can all come out of hiding. (Even though we will probably still stay indoors playing video games)

I’m not sure when any of these offers end, so go grab them now!