Blip: Total War: Shogun 2 Free

Get it while it’s hot, as part of an initiative to keep people at home you can go grab this entry into the well-loved historical strategy franchise for free on Steam.

Over on Epic Store, Amnesia: The Dark Descent will be free from 30 April. You’ll want to grab that if you’re a horror fan, from the same people who developed SOMA. There is a sequel, Amnesia: Rebirth, on the horizon and it appears to be an entirely new game in spite of the potentially misleading title.

Not sure I’m in the mood for horror games lately, but I’ll be sure to add Amnesia to my account for when that itch inevitably comes up. Hopefully, it will make up for my disappointment earlier this year with Resident Evil: Revelations 2.

That’s it for now, I’ll be sure to post about any other (good) free games I come across. Drop a comment if I’ve missed anything!