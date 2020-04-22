Celeste for $5 On Nintendo Switch

If you’re like me and you see another indie platformer, you tend to roll your eyes. Before you do that, have a look at Celeste, for $5 it’s an excellent game that was one of my favorites for 2019

Admittedly, it is a pretty hardcore platformer and you die a lot. However, the controls are tight and simple, one of those easy to learn but hard to master type of games that is rewarding to play.

Getting to the top of Celeste Mountain is really satisfying if you can do it, I think it took me about 8 hours in total but there is still plenty to do after that.

The story is interesting enough, and the characters are pretty memorable. I think I picked it up on discount about a year ago, and I’d highly recommend you do the same if you need something to play . For $5, you can’t go wrong.