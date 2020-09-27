Control: AWE DLC Review

This image has nothing to do with AWE but I didn’t feel like crediting crap Photo : dreamstime

Altered World Event



I’ll make it quick and won’t bury the lede: It’s not great. It’s actually incredibly disappointing and is a 2-4 hour advertisement for a game we may or may not get. Now let’s dive in

Advertisement

AWE DLC mostly deals with Hartman, the therapist from the first game who was trying to exploit artists’ connection with the darkness for monetary gain. After the events of Alan Wake, Hartman was arrested by the Investigations arm of the FCB and questioned about his involvment. When the FCB released him he decided to jump in the lake because he thought he’d be fine. Spoiler: He was not fine.



Hartman’s design is cool. He’s a mammoth hulking character that looks like he has had the Blood Eagle performed on him (watch vikings or google it). Unfortunately, that’s about the most amount of praise I can muster for this DLC.

Advertisement

Things start to go wrong almost immediately when you quickly realize Alan won’t really be IN the DLC. I get that it’s Jesse’s story but having a tangible Wake would have been nice. Next up you get a dump of exposition in the form of files strewn about the lobby of investigation abandoned offices and then nothing. For some reason they front load all the files and then give nearly no more for the ensuing journey. In the foundation you’re almost immediately given new powers to play with. Yes, you can only use them in the DLC, but they’re still a welcome addition. You get no new powers in the Alan Wake DLC.

These are all minor compliants that could be alleviated if the game did...well....anything to justify the existence of the AWE DLC but it really is just another new area. The story is extremely minimal and is entirely encapsulated in the paragraph above so ...spoilers, the entire goal of the DLC is to stop Hartman.

Advertisement

Pros

Alan Wake 2 more or less announced



Cons

In Alan Wake the game you fight enemies with light. Aside from what I’ll talk about next, you never do that in AWE. The most you do is shine a light on black goo to unlock areas. A potentially fun and interesting new way to do combat completely squandered.

You fight Hartman a number of times and the mechanic is the same every single time. Find batteries to put into sockets to turn on the lights and force Hartman to flee/die. It was neat the first time but pretty rapid diminishing returns.



Shum is a boss rush “arcade game” cabinet they put in that is somewhat fun. However the game glitched and I was missing 2 of the minigames and so was unable to unlock the sweet spacesuit thing you get for beating them all.

There are no new characters beside Hartman. The game recycles Langston, the game’s most irritating and unlikable character, and introduces (sort of) the investigations bureau but there’s no, say, Ash from the foundation - no sub-narrative going on except a very very lightly hinted crime syndicate that is aware of altered items and the paranatural.



After Hartman is well and truly vanquished the game plays a short scene which basically confirms Alan Wake 2 (or 3 depending on how canonical you view american nightmare). This would be much cooler if control had spent the last few hours reminding me of how cool it was to play Alan Wake instead of having Jessie fighting the Hiss the entire time (not that I don’t like the Hiss! Just that there were so many missed opportunities here.



The Map. JFC I’ve never in my life had to deal with such a poorly implemented map system. By now they must know how bad it is and yet they continue to just compress 3 or 4 layers of map down on to one 2D plane. I spent way too much time just meandering about not really knowing where to go because the map was atrocious.



Seriously...give Jessie “light” powers or a flashlight with batteries strewn about and make darkness infested Hiss. This was a no brainer. Absolutely astounding that they didn’t really work in the interplay of light fighting somehow beyond uninspired boss fight mechanics.

Advertisement

Outcome



2 out of 5. It’s more Control, which is never a bad thing, but it does nothing to justify its existence.

