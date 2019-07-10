First, the facts: The Official info says No (emphasis mine) :

“Not compatible with Nintendo Switch dock. Does not support output to a TV. Therefore, it does not come with a dock, HDMI cable, or kickstand”

BUT! The hardware itself seems to say otherwise!



While it is logical that the Lite would keep the USB-C port, even if it doesn’t use the Video Output capabilities, in order to be cheaper and slightly smaller it has ditched the kickstand, the HD rumble, the IR-camera, the removable Joy-Cons, and even the ambient light sensor (which is nowhere to be seen in the now not-black screen bezel).

Advertisement

But then, why keeping the notch that guides the Switch when it’s docked?

Advertisement

When compared with the old Switch, we can see that the Switch Card & MicroSD Card readers, headphone jack, heat exhaust and Sleep&Volume buttons are roughly in the same spots (minding the size differences) thanks to the Switch modular nature.

Advertisement

But that notch/dent thing has no place in an undockable Switch!

Advertisement

That notch works alongside a... thing(?) in the dock so one doesn’t need to be 100% precise when aiming the Switch while we dock it, and may help to avoid strain in the actual connection in case the Switch is moved sideways. It’s also meant to avoid docking the Switch with the Screen side to the back of the dock (which in theory could be done given the nature of the USB-C port).

Advertisement

This thingy can be seen more clearly in the Adjustable Charging Stand, but it’s present also on the original.

And since with the new size and slightly different position of the components, it’s not like Nintendo would just used the old mold of the shell and forgot about it...

Advertisement

And, as final evidence, the fact that the Lite is the same 0.55" thickness than the regular Switch is at least suspicious, since a theoretical Nintendo Switch Lite Dock (sold separately) could be compatible with both the Old and Lite:



Advertisement

So, what do you think? It’s a stretch to believe that Nintendo would cut this feature when leaving it could be easier? Will reviewers try to dock it anyway the moment they get theirs? Would you buy one instead of a Regular Switch if TV-Out was still included?

