Days of Writing 2020: The Final Push Day Eight

It’s taken a lot of pruning, but that scene finally is starting to take the shape I want it to. I’m still concerned it might be too long, but that’s something I’ll worry about when the route is actually finished. While I want the route to be around 40k words, that isn’t a concrete number, and if that means this route will be a bit longer so be it. It’s far more important that the story is good. Of course that means I won’t want it to ramble on forever, or have Zira’s route twice as long as anyone else’s, but again, that’s a problem for Future Empress.