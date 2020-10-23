I'm really feeling it!
ShopSubscribe
I'm really feeling it!
This is a platform for User Generated Content. G/O Media assumes no liability for content posted by Kinja users to this platform.

Devlog for a dumb game

justduclaux
Alexis Duclaux
Filed to:Devlog
DevlogVideo Games
26
Save

Hello everyone!

If you read my articles, you know that I love game design and that I’m a peculiar person. During my spare time I usually love to make quirky games, and one I’ve made during a game jam where the theme was “falling” made quite an impression on me. It was made during the 2018 Alakajam, but I always had an itch to remake it or to actually make it and make sure it’s a good game. So to keep me motivated I decided to start a Devlog which you can find below.

Advertisement

I’d love for you to follow me on this new journey and tell me if you think I’m being too crazy with that project.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter