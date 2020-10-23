Devlog for a dumb game

Hello everyone!
If you read my articles, you know that I love game design and that I’m a peculiar person. During my spare time I usually love to make quirky games, and one I’ve made during a game jam where the theme was “falling” made quite an impression on me. It was made during the 2018 Alakajam, but I always had an itch to remake it or to actually make it and make sure it’s a good game. So to keep me motivated I decided to start a Devlog which you can find below.
I’d love for you to follow me on this new journey and tell me if you think I’m being too crazy with that project.