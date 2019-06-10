Devolver Digital, the publishers of some of my favorite games of recent years including: The Messenger, Minit, Enter The Gungeon, Hotline Miami, Downwell, and several others I want to play and will surely love, had the best conference at E3 so far.

Their commitment to creative games translates to their press conferences - they’re weird, they’re wild, funny, and willing to take risks. This sort of creativity is what makes great games and what pushes gaming forward and they’ve proved that with their catalogue of published games. It was a lot of fun to watch and totally ridiculous and self-indulgent. Watch it above.

But most of all...I’m psyched for a new game they announced called Carrion.

Looks awesome right???