I’m looking for people to play with that are more interested in having fun than in ....winning? Like I’d like to win too but i just started playing so it’s basically a thousand losses to smurfs for every win. Anyone want to plaaay? For what it’s worth I had close to 2k hours of DOTA 2 under my belt so I’m familiar with the mechanics and have that sort of sixth sense of when to attack and when to not attack (sort of...I mean it’s like learning to ride a bike again but I am definitely better than the people who I’m playing with :D)

I’m

Rimskys

on League of LEgends so if you want to add me it will be “fun”

